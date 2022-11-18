Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,373,000 after acquiring an additional 233,547 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 180,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $404.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.33 and a 200 day moving average of $381.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.