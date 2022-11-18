Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given New €4.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from €4.10 ($4.23) to €4.20 ($4.33) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.70 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of NYSE TEF remained flat at $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,878. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 368.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.1553 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 2,002.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Telefónica by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 1,256,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 771,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

