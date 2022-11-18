Telsey Advisory Group Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $15.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

GPS opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GAP will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 290.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in GAP by 58.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GAP in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

