Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 5.4%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 138,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,143,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

