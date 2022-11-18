Tenset Price Hits $0.99 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Tenset has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a market capitalization of $181.54 million and $54,416.70 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005945 BTC on exchanges.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,638,528 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

