Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Craig Hallum

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.89.
Teradata Price Performance
Shares of TDC opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Institutional Trading of Teradata
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Teradata by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Teradata by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradata (TDC)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.