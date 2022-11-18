TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0243 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $238.05 million and approximately $51.75 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00077264 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059657 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000430 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010549 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022803 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005396 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000267 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,895,782 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
