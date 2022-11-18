Tether Gold Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Tether Gold has a market cap of $84.47 million and $107,167.73 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for $1,743.47 or 0.10468843 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00569466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.67 or 0.29662556 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

