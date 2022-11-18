Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Position Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 444,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.75% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 245.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 35.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,526 shares of company stock worth $1,092,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

