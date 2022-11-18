Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TPL opened at $2,646.58 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,788.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

