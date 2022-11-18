The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the quarter. AES makes up approximately 3.7% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.28% of AES worth $39,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,116,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in AES by 6.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. 204,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,927. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

Several research firms have commented on AES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

