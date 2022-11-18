The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144,932 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Allstate were worth $446,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $284,759,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of -94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

