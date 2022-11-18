The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CG. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.50 to $36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $59.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

