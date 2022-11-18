The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.50 to $36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.90.

NASDAQ CG opened at $28.60 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

