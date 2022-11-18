The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $9.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $30,700.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,165,214 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,542.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $30,700.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,165,214 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,542.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $45,954.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,921.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,541 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

