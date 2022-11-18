The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Target Price to $18.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1,006.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 674,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 428.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 511,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $11,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.