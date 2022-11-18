The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Target Price to $18.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.33.
Veeco Instruments Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VECO opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Veeco Instruments Company Profile
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.
