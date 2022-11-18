The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Director Paula Santilli Purchases 1,583 Shares

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $313.18. 3,556,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $320.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

