The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Lifted by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,546,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,846. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

