The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,096 shares of company stock worth $12,383,977. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

PG stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.95. 139,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

