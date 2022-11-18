The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

RMR opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $892.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

