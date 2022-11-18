The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Timken Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TKR opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Timken

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $3,614,609. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after buying an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $32,050,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Timken by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 478,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

