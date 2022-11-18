The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,891 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. 242,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,415. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

