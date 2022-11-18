The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,928 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

