TheStreet Downgrades Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE SEM opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 96.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 18.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.