Theta Fuel Trading Down 1.8% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $241.48 million and $50.53 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00077853 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00059771 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001763 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000433 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010661 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022942 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001417 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005410 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
