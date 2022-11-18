ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $51.84 million and approximately $151,147.64 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThetaDrop alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThetaDrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThetaDrop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.