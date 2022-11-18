Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 44,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 103,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.85 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.