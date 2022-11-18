thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €4.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.95) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.98) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.26) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

TKA traded down €0.12 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €5.48 ($5.65). 4,808,562 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.25 and its 200 day moving average is €6.11. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($21.34) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($27.85).

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.