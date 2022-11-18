Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.45). Approximately 10,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 187,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.44).

Time Out Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £124.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.05.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

