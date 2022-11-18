Tina Marriott Larson Sells 16,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $175,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, October 27th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $171,520.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $173,760.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 692,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 690,213 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.