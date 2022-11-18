Tina Marriott Larson Sells 16,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $175,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 27th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $171,520.00.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $173,760.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RXRX stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.60.
A number of research firms recently commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
