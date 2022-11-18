TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93-2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 297,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 40.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.