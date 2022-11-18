TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93-2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11.
Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.
In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 297,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 40.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
