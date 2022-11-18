TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.26 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.07-$3.11 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,415. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,561 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after purchasing an additional 504,893 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $116,429,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

