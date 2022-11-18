Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Posts Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Tofutti Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOFB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.36. Tofutti Brands has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

