Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Posts Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.
Tofutti Brands Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TOFB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.36. Tofutti Brands has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.
Tofutti Brands Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tofutti Brands (TOFB)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.