Toncoin Price Tops $1.79 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.91 billion and approximately $9.53 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00010749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.79186908 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $11,881,908.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

