Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.57.
TPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
Topaz Energy Trading Up 5.2 %
TSE:TPZ opened at C$24.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.23. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.31 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.06.
Topaz Energy Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Topaz Energy
In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$526,700.
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Featured Stories
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.