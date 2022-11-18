Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.57.

TPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

TSE:TPZ opened at C$24.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.23. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.31 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Topaz Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.72%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$526,700.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

