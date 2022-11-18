Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to C$15.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TORXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

TORXF opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

