Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,163,713 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163,713 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $497,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $206,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. 56,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

