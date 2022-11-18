Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 247,950 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,924,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,950 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $250,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. 303,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,279,172. The firm has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

