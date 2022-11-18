Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,806 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $297,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.68. 91,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,141,082. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.99. The company has a market cap of $398.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

