Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.39 Billion Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,374,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 2.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.03% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,394,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,121 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $96,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

RY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,789. The company has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

