Toronto Dominion Bank Has $115.41 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,527,564 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 144,097 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Barrick Gold worth $115,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,985,092. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

