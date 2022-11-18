Toronto Dominion Bank Has $129.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 257.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,993,698 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $129,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 566,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,743,496. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

