Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6,089.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465,486 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $141,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 970,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,438,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $51.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

