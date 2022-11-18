Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $194,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1,031.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Mastercard stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.95. 39,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.