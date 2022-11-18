Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,452,564 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452,564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $177,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 459,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,490,904. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $298.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

