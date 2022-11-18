Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 154,975 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154,975 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $165,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 225,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,265,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

