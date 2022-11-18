Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays set a C$100.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$99.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD traded up C$0.44 on Friday, hitting C$89.17. 1,132,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.09. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$10.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

