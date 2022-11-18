Traders Buy High Volume of Rite Aid Call Options (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,485 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 115% compared to the typical volume of 4,879 call options.

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after buying an additional 329,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 257,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,796,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rite Aid by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 446,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rite Aid by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,923 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Price Performance

RAD stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 43,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,731. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $319.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

