Traders Buy Large Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 923.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELYS. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Elys Game Technology Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 182.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

