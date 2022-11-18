Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Trevena Price Performance
TRVN opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.86. Trevena has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $19.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
