Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.86. Trevena has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.